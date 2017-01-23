Man pleads not guilty to shooting on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man facing charges in a shooting on Bardstown Road, pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.



Bao Thein Ly, 21, was arrested Saturday morning. He's accused of pulling out a handgun and shooting a man while at Friend's Hookah Cafe in the Highlands. The shooting happened at about 1 a.m.

The victim was in critical condition when he arrived at University Hospital by a private vehicle, according to police. Investigators have not said if the shooting happened inside or outside Friends Hookah Cafe.



Ly is charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence. He disposed of the handgun and detectives were not able to recover it from the scene, police said. The shooting victim identified Ly on surveillance video as the shooter.

The victim's identity has not been released.



Although Ly's attorney requested the judge lower his $25,000 and release him on home incarceration, the judge did not agree and left his full cash bond as is, calling him a "danger to the community." The judge also issued a no contact order for the shooting victim and Friends Hookah Cafe.



Ly's attorney said he and the victim have known each other for all their lives and this will ultimately boil down to an accident. He said Ly only has a seat belt violation on his record.



Ly is scheduled to appear in court again in February.



