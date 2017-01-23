Man charged with violent assault on 6-year-old

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is being held on an assault charge after a six-year-old was critically injured while in his care.

Darrell N. Ditto, Jr., 23, of Louisville, was arrested January 20.

Around 8:15 p.m. January 19, Louisville Metro police were called to a home in the 1800 block of Wilson Avenue about a child in cardiac arrest. The child, the son of Ditto's girlfriend, was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital with a police escort.

LMPD said the boy's injuries are "consistent with trauma to the head from blunt force" and that the condition of the child was "grave."

Detectives said Ditto admitted to the boy's mother what happened.

Ditto was arraigned January 21 and is being held on $50,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is scheduled to be back in court January 31.

WAVE 3 News has reported on a previous assault arrest involving Ditto. In November 2015, Ditto was one of two people charged with assaulting a man for letting his dog out without a leash.

