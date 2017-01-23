Samsung finally explains what caused fires in Galaxy Note7 phones

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Three months after a fire and firestorm of controversy that started right in Louisville, Samsung is finally explaining the exploding batteries in their Galaxy Note7 phones.

Samsung is blaming poorly designed and manufactured batteries for the overheating problems that caused some of its Galaxy Note7 phones to catch fire.

The results of the months-long investigation are Samsung's second attempt at explaining what went wrong with the flagship phone. The first time around, Samsung blamed the problem on one of its battery suppliers, issuing a massive worldwide recall and offering replacements that it said were safe. Then, reports started coming in that the replacement phones were catching fire, too.

Brian Green of New Albany was the first to report a fire with a replacement Note7. The fire forced the evacuation of 75 people on a Southwest Airlines flight at the Louisville International Airport.

"I kind of looked around to see what was going on and I had smoke billowing out of my pocket," Green told WAVE 3 News in October. "And I pulled the phone out and I threw it on the ground, because I didn't want it to explode in my hand."

Samsung and the independent investigators said the demands of the phone itself may have been part of the problem, with suppliers not able to design a battery that could keep up with the Note7's video and gaming capabilities without catching fire.

Samsung outlined several steps to prevent a similar debacle from happening, again including a battery advisory group.

The fiasco over the phone wiped out billions of dollars of profits and tarnished Samsung's brand around the world.

