Yum! Center looking to fill 100 open jobs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The KFC Yum! Center is looking to 100 hardworking men and women to fill 100 open positions.

Yum! will host a hiring event on Wednesday, January 25th in the arena's front lobby from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Yum! Center needs to fill 100 part-time housekeeping and 75 part-time concessions positions to help with its busy winter and spring schedule.

Applications will be accepted on-site and interviews will be conducted that day.

Housekeepers are responsible for cleaning and maintaining the arena during sporting events, concerts, and family shows. Cashiers, supervisors, cooks, and bartenders are needed by Centerplate, KFC Yum! Center's food and beverage partner.

Applications can be filled out at the hiring event or during business hours, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applications can be downloaded here and emailed to media@kfcyumcenter.com.

