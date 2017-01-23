Cats move up to #4, Cards fall to #13 in AP Poll - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cats move up to #4, Cards fall to #13 in AP Poll

By Kent Taylor, Sports Director
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky (17-2, 7-0 SEC) moved up a spot to #4 in this weeks AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Cats trail Villanova, Kansas and Gonzage. The Jayhawks (18-1) visit Rupp Arena on Saturday night at 6:15 p.m. UK visits Tennessee (10-9, 3-4)  Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

Louisville (16-4, 4-3 ACC) fell one spot from 12 to 13 after Saturdays loss at Florida State. The Seminoles moved all the way up to #6. 

For the first time in six weeks the Cards will not face a ranked opponent this week. They are at Pittsburgh (12-7, 1-5) on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. and host N.C. State (13-7, 2-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game against the Wolfpack will be televised live on WAVE 3 News. 

Here is a look at the complete poll. 

    1. Villanova (35)    19-1    1591    1
    2. Kansas (28)    18-1    1572    2
    3. Gonzaga (2)    19-0    1471    4
    4. Kentucky    17-2    1414    5
    5. Baylor    18-1    1379    6
    6. Florida State    18-2    1215    10
    7. Arizona    18-2    1190    14
    8. UCLA    19-2    1177    3
    9. North Carolina    18-3    1171    9
    10. Oregon    18-2    1035    11
    11. Butler    17-3    914    13
    12. Virginia    15-3    803    16
    13. Louisville    16-4    796    12
    14. Notre Dame    17-3    767    15
    15. Wisconsin    16-3    746    17
    16. Creighton    18-2    731    7
    17. Duke    15-4    628    18
    18. West Virginia    15-4    569    7
    19. Cincinnati    17-2    478    20
    20. Purdue    16-4    412    21
    21. Saint Mary's    17-2    290    23
    22. Maryland    17-2    261    25
    23. South Carolina    15-4    171    24
    24. Xavier    14-5    146    22
    25. Florida    14-5    47    19    
Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 41, SMU 33, Northwestern 28, UNC Wilmington 14, Iowa St. 12, Virginia Tech 7, Dayton 6, Southern Cal 6, Akron 1, Illinois St. 1, Middle Tennessee 1, Utah 1.

