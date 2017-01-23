UofL women hold at #9 in AP poll

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The UofL women held at #9 in this weeks AP poll. The Cards (18-4, 5-2 ACC) are at Clemson (11-9, 0-7) on Thursday at 7 p.m. and at Pittsburgh (12-7, 3-3) on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Here is the entire poll:
1. UConn (33) 18-0 825 1
2. Baylor 19-1 787 2
3. Maryland 19-1 743 3
4. Mississippi St. 20-0 734 4
5. South Carolina 16-1 702 5
6. Florida St. 19-2 657 7
7. Washington 19-2 616 8
8. Notre Dame 18-3 576 6
9. Louisville 18-4 545 9
10. Stanford 17-3 515 10
11. Oregon St. 18-2 506 11
12. Texas 14-4 460 12
13. UCLA 15-4 434 13
14. Duke 17-3 405 15
15. Ohio St. 17-5 384 16
16. Arizona St. 14-5 271 18
17. Miami 14-5 254 14
18. NC State 15-5 247 21
19. Virginia Tech 16-3 221 17
20. Oklahoma 15-5 202 20
21. DePaul 16-5 159 19
22. West Virginia 15-5 104 24
23. South Florida 15-3 102 23
24. Green Bay 17-2 90 -
25. Kansas St 15-5 54 22
Others receiving votes: Syracuse 44, Kentucky 15, Texas A&M 13, Temple 13, Tennessee 11, Michigan 10, Marquette 8, Northwestern 7, California 3, Drake 3, Wyoming 2, Oregon 2, Harvard 1.
