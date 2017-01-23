UofL women hold at #9 in AP poll - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UofL women hold at #9 in AP poll

By Kent Taylor, Sports Director
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The UofL women held at #9 in this weeks AP poll. The Cards (18-4, 5-2 ACC) are at Clemson (11-9, 0-7) on Thursday at 7 p.m. and at Pittsburgh (12-7, 3-3) on Sunday at 2 p.m. 

Here is the entire poll:
    
    1. UConn (33)    18-0    825    1
    2. Baylor    19-1    787    2
    3. Maryland    19-1    743    3
    4. Mississippi St.    20-0    734    4
    5. South Carolina    16-1    702    5
    6. Florida St.    19-2    657    7
    7. Washington    19-2    616    8
    8. Notre Dame    18-3    576    6
    9. Louisville    18-4    545    9
    10. Stanford    17-3    515    10
    11. Oregon St.    18-2    506    11
    12. Texas    14-4    460    12
    13. UCLA    15-4    434    13
    14. Duke    17-3    405    15
    15. Ohio St.    17-5    384    16
    16. Arizona St.    14-5    271    18
    17. Miami    14-5    254    14
    18. NC State    15-5    247    21
    19. Virginia Tech    16-3    221    17
    20. Oklahoma    15-5    202    20
    21. DePaul    16-5    159    19
    22. West Virginia    15-5    104    24
    23. South Florida    15-3    102    23
    24. Green Bay    17-2    90    -
    25. Kansas St    15-5    54    22    
Others receiving votes: Syracuse 44, Kentucky 15, Texas A&M 13, Temple 13, Tennessee 11, Michigan 10, Marquette 8, Northwestern 7, California 3, Drake 3, Wyoming 2, Oregon 2, Harvard 1.

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)
 

