UofL women hold at #9 in AP poll

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The UofL women held at #9 in this weeks AP poll. The Cards (18-4, 5-2 ACC) are at Clemson (11-9, 0-7) on Thursday at 7 p.m. and at Pittsburgh (12-7, 3-3) on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Here is the entire poll:



1. UConn (33) 18-0 825 1

2. Baylor 19-1 787 2

3. Maryland 19-1 743 3

4. Mississippi St. 20-0 734 4

5. South Carolina 16-1 702 5

6. Florida St. 19-2 657 7

7. Washington 19-2 616 8

8. Notre Dame 18-3 576 6

9. Louisville 18-4 545 9

10. Stanford 17-3 515 10

11. Oregon St. 18-2 506 11

12. Texas 14-4 460 12

13. UCLA 15-4 434 13

14. Duke 17-3 405 15

15. Ohio St. 17-5 384 16

16. Arizona St. 14-5 271 18

17. Miami 14-5 254 14

18. NC State 15-5 247 21

19. Virginia Tech 16-3 221 17

20. Oklahoma 15-5 202 20

21. DePaul 16-5 159 19

22. West Virginia 15-5 104 24

23. South Florida 15-3 102 23

24. Green Bay 17-2 90 -

25. Kansas St 15-5 54 22

Others receiving votes: Syracuse 44, Kentucky 15, Texas A&M 13, Temple 13, Tennessee 11, Michigan 10, Marquette 8, Northwestern 7, California 3, Drake 3, Wyoming 2, Oregon 2, Harvard 1.

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

