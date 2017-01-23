6-year-old believed to have been assaulted by mother's boyfriend dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 6-year-old child who police believe was assaulted by his mother's boyfriend last week has died, according to police.

The boy's identity has not yet been released. Police said he passed away on Monday.

Darrell Ditto Jr., 23, was arrested on January 20, the day after the child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital in cardiac arrest. Police said the boy suffered from blunt force trauma to the head.

Ditto was charged with assault. He will soon be charged with murder in the boy's death, an LMPD spokesperson told WAVE 3 News on Monday.

