Mother charged with child abuse after hitting son

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Mother has been charged with child abuse after police said she hit her child.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Jahaira Guadalupe Zuniga-Hernandez, 25, on Saturday. Zuniga-Hernandez was charged with 4th-degree assault.

Zuniga-Hernandez struck her 9-year-old son with a belt on July 7th, 2015, according to her arrest report.

The boy's father noticed redness and welts on his neck and lower back and called the police.

Zuniga-Hernandez admitted to disciplining the boy when she hit him on the back, said LMPD.

