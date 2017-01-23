Juveniles returned to Lincoln Trail after escaping

Four juveniles escaped from Lincoln Trail Behavioral Health System on Sunday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four juveniles have been returned to the Lincoln Trail Behavioral Health System in Radcliff after escaping.

The boys got out through a door at the facility at about 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross.

They were caught within an hour near South Boundary Road.

Lincoln Trail is an inpatient hospital that provides psychiatric services, drug counseling and therapy.

