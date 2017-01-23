Activists hold Right to Life rally

Those at the rally said it's important to reach and care for women. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The group gathered on the steps of Louisville Metro Hall. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Right to Life of Louisville held a rally to bring together pro-life leaders and grassroots activists.

The group gathered on the steps of Louisville Metro Hall to mark the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

The case overturned abortion laws in every state to allow abortion-on-demand through all nine months of pregnancy for any reason at all.

Those at the rally said it's important to reach and care for women.

"We need to protect women because they grieve," Margie Montgomery, Executive Director of Kentucky Right to Life, said. "Sometimes months or years after the abortion. If they had that information they may not have had that abortion. it's important to reach out to them."

Right to Life of Louisville is Kentucky's largest and oldest affiliate of the Kentucky Right to Life Association with thousands of members across Jefferson County.

