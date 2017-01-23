Simpsonville residents fighting against LG&E solar facility

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Residents in Simpsonville are fighting to keep a new solar energy facility from being built near their homes.

The Attorney General's office filed an injunction in Franklin County Circuit Court to stop construction on the facility planned by LG&E.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Lawsuit: Trump business ties violate Constitution

+ Federal judge blocks Aetna's $37 billion dollar takeover of Humana

+ Samsung finally explains what caused fires in Galaxy Note7 phones

During a hearing on Monday, Judge Phillip Shepherd said he needs more information to move forward with the injunction.

About 40 residents were at the hearing, according to Matthew Willinger, Director of Public Relations at Bisig Impact Group.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.