Simpsonville residents fighting against LG&E solar facility

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Residents in Simpsonville are fighting to keep a new solar energy facility from being built near their homes.
The Attorney General's office filed an injunction in Franklin County Circuit Court to stop construction on the facility planned by LG&E.
During a hearing on Monday, Judge Phillip Shepherd said he needs more information to move forward with the injunction.
About 40 residents were at the hearing, according to Matthew Willinger, Director of Public Relations at Bisig Impact Group.
