'It broke me': Victim describes parking garage attack for first time

Surveillance video obtained by WAVE 3 News shows the moments leading up to the shooting. (Source: Jefferson County Circuit Courts)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It has been almost a year since 26-year-old Kristi McMains was attacked in the Fourth Street Live parking garage.

On Monday, she spoke publicly for the first time about the night she was attacked and what she is doing to move on with her young life.

"It broke me," McMains said. "This year broke me. I was so depressed I wondered if it was worth living this life."

On January 26th, 2016, McMains was leaving work and going to her car parked at the Fourth Street Live parking garage.

She was attacked and fought off the suspect, John Ganobik, with a gun from her purse.

Now she and her family want to make sure this never happens to anyone else.

"It was easily avoidable," McMains said. "One person sitting there guarding the floor he would not have attacked me.”

On Monday, McMains filed a complaint against Fourth Street Live owners Cordish and management Louisville Galleria Garage.

The complaint states both organizations were negligent for not providing the right amount of security.

On the night McMains was attacked there were no security cameras to capture her attack nor was a security guard on duty.

"I had the most instinctual feeling I even had in my entire life. I'm going to die tonight. I am going to die, I have to do something to make this not happen," McMains said.

McMains used a Beretta Tom Cat 32 to fire at her attacker. Initially, the gun did not go off but she kept pulling the trigger.

Since then, McMains, a lawyer, has been a proponent of gun rights. She was in a public service announcement for the NRA saying a gun saved her life.

"I would not call myself a poster child. I did not ask for this role. I am just someone who happened to save my life with a firearm," McMains said.

McMains said that day changed her life and now she is living at home in Indianapolis with her family hoping she can make a difference in a world that she no longer sees so optimistically.

"I know that I did not want this to happen to any other women, and I am in a unique position to make a change," McMains said.

McMains’ lawyer said this lawsuit will be long a process and the defendants have not been served.

WAVE3 reached out for comment from Cordish and Louisville Galleria Garage but has not heard back.

John Gabonik's trial is set for July.

