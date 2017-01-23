Angie's List: Wallpaper becomes fine art

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When it comes to decorating your home, some ideas just keep coming back, time after time.

Wallpaper is one of those things that is rolling back into fashion. And, what's hot today is an investment in art.

When you think about wallpaper, you probably don't think about it being fine art. But, Walter Knabe does. He and a handful of others across the country create screen-printed wallpaper. Their craft dipped in popularity a few years ago, but it's on the upswing now.

>> VIDEO: Watch Lauren Jones' report

"There's a resurgence," Knabe said. "And the resurgence is very exciting because it's neat to see some of the younger people embracing it, and a lot of them have a fine art backgrounds like I did."

One thing to consider when investing in wallpaper like Knabe's, is that walls aren't the only frame for it. Many people are papering their ceilings to give an unusual accent to their space, something highly popular in the Victorian era.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Norton Children's Hospital celebrates 125th birthday

+ LIST: The worst computer passwords of 2016

+ KFC Yum! Center looking to fill 100 open jobs

"Now it's a great way to make a statement without actually doing the walls," Knabe said.

Like most fine art, this kind of wallpaper isn't cheap. And given its price, Angie Hicks suggests rethinking whether this is a DIY job.

"Wallpaper is getting fancier these days," Hicks said. "It can be up to $100 a roll, and if you're going to spend that much on materials, you might want to make sure it's hung well by hiring a pro."

For most people, picking out the wall paper design is much more fun than installing it. It's not uncommon for experts to have to spend time repairing walls and doing extra prep work because of damage by well-intentioned DIYers.

Uniquely crafted wallpaper might be out of your price range, but the good news is that similar, mass-produced wallpaper is more readily and economically available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.