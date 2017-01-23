Louisville Boat Show to sail into Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Load in for the 2017 Progressive Insurance Boat, RV, and Sports Show began on Monday.

Hundreds of boats, RV's and Marine accessories will continue to cruise into the Kentucky Exposition Center until the show opens on Wednesday.

Visitors will be able to check out the newest models of boats and RVs from hundreds of dealers.

This year marks show's 60th anniversary. It starts on Wednesday and runs through Sunday. Hours vary each day:

Wednesday, January 25 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Thursday, January 26 from noon to 9 p.m.

Friday, January 27 from noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 28 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, and free for kids under 15 and active military with ID.

For more information on the show and to buy tickets, visit louisvilleboatshow.com.