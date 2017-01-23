Bus driver accused of shoving, kicking student

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A bus driver who allegedly grabbed a student by the back of the head and shoved him down is on probation after being suspended without pay.

Wayne Mansfield was suspended without pay for five days on Nov. 14, 2016.

According to a report by Jefferson County Public Schools, video from the bus showed Mansfield shoving the student and then kicking the student while he was down on Oct. 24, 2016.

The report also states when Mansfield pulled the bus over he did not properly secure the vehicle and a student was seen pushing on the gas pedal.

Mansfield was originally hired on Aug. 9, 2004 and he resigned on Jan. 23, 2014 before returning to work on Nov. 8, 2014. During his career Mansfield has been the subject of five separate investigations, according to JCPS.



In addition to the five-day suspension, Mansfield was placed on a 90-day probationary period.

