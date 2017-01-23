Clark Co. toddler's drowning death ruled an accident

BORDEN, IN (WAVE) - A young boy who disappeared from a yard near Borden on Saturday died from drowning, according to the Floyd County Coroner's Office.

William Roberts, 2, was found in Silver Creek at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, about 12 hours after he was reported missing.

On Monday, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull announced that no charges will be filed in the case.

"Under these circumstances, it's my belief as the prosecutor that this was a tragic accident," Mull said. "I don't feel that criminal charges are warranted in this situation. I think these parents are experiencing every parent's worst nightmare."

