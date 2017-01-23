KDE changes kindergarten birthday cutoff - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KDE changes kindergarten birthday cutoff

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Eduction has changed the cutoff age for children entering kindergarten.

Beginning this fall, a child starting kindergarten must be five years old on or before August 1st.

Until now, the cutoff was October 1st.

The General Assembly changed the law in 2012 to make sure those younger students get off to a successful start.

Parents and caretakers may request an early enrollment option for those students not meeting the entry age requirement.

