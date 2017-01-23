Man, woman accused of selling meth with children in home

A 2-year-old boy was found at a mall in Columbus, Indiana covered in feces.More >>
A 2-year-old boy was found at a mall in Columbus, Indiana covered in feces.More >>
Police went to Ralph Logan and Kristin Dilley’s home on North 24th Street Sunday night.More >>
Police went to Ralph Logan and Kristin Dilley’s home on North 24th Street Sunday night.More >>
Until now, the cutoff was October 1st.More >>
Until now, the cutoff was October 1st.More >>
The Clark County Prosecutor's office has decided not to file any charges in the death of a toddler who was found dead in Silver Creek.More >>
The Clark County Prosecutor's office has decided not to file any charges in the death of a toddler who was found dead in Silver Creek.More >>
According to a report by Jefferson County Public Schools, video from the bus showed Mansfield shoving the student and then kicking the student while he was down on Oct. 24, 2016.More >>
According to a report by Jefferson County Public Schools, video from the bus showed Mansfield shoving the student and then kicking the student while he was down on Oct. 24, 2016.More >>