Man, woman accused of selling meth with children in home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man and a woman have been charged after police said they dealt meth out of a Portland home where children lived.

Police went to Ralph Logan and Kristin Dilley’s home on North 24th Street Sunday night where detectives seized a large amount of meth, marijuana, pipes and other paraphernalia within close proximity of the children, according to a police report.

Logan, who was on home incarceration at the house, was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and trafficking a controlled substance.

Dilley was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, serving a bench warrant for court and trafficking in a controlled substance.

