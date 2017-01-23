Toddler found alone, covered in feces at mall playground

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - A 2-year-old boy was found at a mall in Columbus, Indiana covered in feces.

Officers were called to the Commons Mall on Sunday, where they found the child unsupervised at an indoor playground, WRTV reports.

A woman at the playground told police she tried to find an adult who was with the boy but no one knew him.

The child was taken to the police station, where his grandmother, Brenda Fox, showed up about an hour later. Officers suspected she was under the influence of drugs.

Fox was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent.

The toddler was later released to his parents.

