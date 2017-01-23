Animal Control director to appeal suspension

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A judge executive suspended Bullitt County's Animal Control director after he got into an argument with a judge. Now, that director is appealing his suspension.



Mark Williams is expected to appear in court on Tuesday to address his actions in early January.

Judge-Executive Melanie Roberts ordered his suspension in a letter dated Jan. 9. In the letter, she claims a deputy judge called Williams about a dog and that he refused to give her the information she requested.



Roberts called the insubordination unacceptable and said if it happened again, Williams could lose his job.



