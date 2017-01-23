Animal Control director to appeal suspension

Jesse Crawford, 31, is charged with a class C felony count of OWI causing death. A trial was scheduled to start in Floyd County Circuit Court on Monday, but the trial was canceled after the court learned Crawford was incarcerated in Louisville.More >>
Batchelor was charged with violating the school restrictions of the sex offender registry, tampering with evidence, criminal mischief, and theft by unlawful taking.More >>
Three months after a fire and firestorm of controversy that started right in Louisville, Samsung is finally explaining the exploding batteries in those Galaxy Note7 phones.More >>
Some of the city's most dangerous criminals are off the streets, thanks to a new task force called LMINTEI.More >>
A 2-year-old boy was found at a mall in Columbus, Indiana covered in feces.More >>
