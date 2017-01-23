LMPD: Registered sex offender broke into school's safe

Batchelor was charged with violating the school restrictions of the sex offender registry, tampering with evidence, criminal mischief, and theft by unlawful taking. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A member of the Christian Academy cleaning crew was fired after he stole from the school and it was discovered that he was a sex offender.

Danny Batchelor was arrested on Friday.

Batchelor admitted to breaking into a safe at Christian Academy's English Station campus then stealing the camera that caught him in the act, according to his arrest report.

Police said Batchelor admitted to being on campus twice without permission from the principal or his employer, a vendor that works with the school as a cleaning contractor.

Batchelor also failed to tell his employer that he was on the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry. According to the terms of the registry, Batchelor was not allowed on clearly defined school grounds without advanced written permission from a supervisor after he had disclosed his status.

Batchelor was charged with violating the school restrictions of the sex offender registry, tampering with evidence, criminal mischief, and theft by unlawful taking.

According to an email from Christian Academy leaders, Batchelor was only on campus from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. when students weren't on campus. Batchelor and the franchise that employed him only worked at English Station for less than a week.

"As you know, our students’ safety is paramount to our school." Moe Lundrigan, Executive Director of Christian Academy School System, said in an email. "We require all vendors to conduct background checks on all employees who will work with our schools. In the future, we will require written documentation on each employee as well as our own checks of all contractors and vendors who come on school grounds."

Lundrigan said the school will continue to take steps to ensure that students remain safe and protected.

