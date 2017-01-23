Man charged in fatal wreck misses trial because he's incarcerated elsewhere on separate charge

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (News and Tribune) - A New Albany man charged with operating a car while intoxicated and causing the death of his friend nearly three years ago failed to show up for trial Monday.

Jesse Crawford, 31, is charged with a class C felony count of OWI causing death, according to the News and Tribune. A trial was scheduled to start in Floyd County Circuit Court on Monday, but the trial was canceled after the court learned Crawford was incarcerated in Louisville.

While in court Tuesday, Crawford waived extradition to Indiana and has another court date in Louisville on Feb. 6.

According to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections online records, Crawford was arrested Saturday and preliminarily charged with OWI, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended. He is being held in Louisville without bond.

Court records show police responded to a one-car wreck near the 120 mile marker on Interstate 64 around 4:15 p.m. April 19, 2014. Crawford was identified as the driver. Investigators reported that Crawford was driving eastbound on I-64 when he ran off the right side of the road and into a rock wall embankment.

An unrestrained passenger in the car, Doug R. Henderson, was seriously injured and airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital. Crawford told police he was trying to get Henderson to the hospital, who Crawford said was overdosing on an unidentified drug.

Crawford tested negative for alcohol, but admitted to police that he had taken a controlled substance the day before. Crawford was taken to Floyd Memorial Hospital (now Baptist Health Floyd) for blood tests.

A couple of weeks later, Henderson died. By November of that year, blood test results came back and showed traces of THC and morphine, according to court records. Crawford was criminally charged the following month and released a few days after that. His release was dependent on paying 10 percent of a $15,000 bond and daily reporting to Floyd County Community Corrections.

Crawford also had his driver's license suspended. Then in January 2015, he was charged in Floyd County with driving while suspended, according to online court records. That charge was later dismissed, with "court error" being noted on the case schedule.

In December 2016, Crawford was again charged, this time for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The Floyd County Prosecutor's Office requested that Crawford's bond in the OWI causing death case be revoked based on the new possession charge. A hearing on the motion to revoke bond was set for Jan. 12, but the matter was deferred and no decision was made, according to court staff.

Soon after failing to appear for trial Monday, a warrant was issued for Crawford in Floyd County. Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody ordered that Crawford is to be held without bond until appearing in his court. The court is expected to hear the motion to revoke Crawford's bond once he appears.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chris Lane said he was prepared to call witnesses Monday. Crawford's attorney, Perry McCall, did not return a message for comment.

If convicted of OWI causing death, Crawford could face one to six years in the Indiana Department of Correction.