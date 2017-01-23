LMPD K9 honored by local restaurant

Double Dogs Chow House donated to the Kentucky Humane Society. (Source: Double Dogs Chow House)

Bosco, an LMPD K-9 service dog, was named an honorary Double Dogs Chow House Pup. (Source: Double Dogs Chow House)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Double Dogs Chow House honored one of Louisville Metro Police's K-9's with a special ceremony.

Bosco, an LMPD K-9 service dog, was named an honorary Double Dogs Chow House Pup at the restaurant's grand opening in Middletown on Monday.

Bosco was recognized for his work tracking people and evidence to crimes and helping with drug and substance abuse cases.

His owner, Officer John Kirk, was also honored for his dedication to LMPD's Special Operations Division.

Double Dogs Chow House also donated $2,000 to the Kentucky Humane Society.

The restaurant's Middletown location is its first in Louisville. Double Dogs Chow House is located at 13307 Shelbyville Road.

