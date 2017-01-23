Teacher back in classroom after using excessive force

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teacher suspended for use of force with students is back in the classroom.



Rhonda Swann was suspended from Hawthorne Elementary after she used force with students three different times, according to a letter from Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens obtained by WAVE 3 News.



According to the letter, in February 2011 Swann grabbed a student’s arm and yanked him toward the door. In February 2015, the office of Compliance and Investigations discovered Swann grabbed a student’s arm leaving scratch marks. Then in March 2016, Swann was also investigated for slapping a student’s glasses off his face. While the investigation did not substantiate the claims, it did find Swann removed the student’s glasses and did not return them until the end of the day.

Swann was suspended for five days; from Nov. 28, 2016 to Dec. 2, 2016 and then reassigned to the Jeffersontown Bus Compound.



And just four days after her suspension, she was back in the classroom.



As of Dec. 6, 2016, Swann was reassigned to Bloom Elementary, filling in the first grade classroom. According to parents, their children had already had several substitute teachers since the start of the 2016-2017 school year.



Parents of first graders at Bloom Elementary spoke to Jefferson County Public School board members at the beginning of January to express their concerns for their new teacher - Swann.



“This teacher Ms. Swann was placed at our school and she was suspended because of harming a child and we we're not informed,” one parent at the board meeting said.

“I believe in second chances but not when children are involved,” another parent who addressed the school board said.



On Monday night, parents met at Bloom Elementary with school system leaders. WAVE 3 News was not allowed inside the closed meeting. But according to parents exiting the meeting, no resolution had been reached and their concerns remained.



A document obtained by WAVE 3 News said Swann has been reassigned to Bloom as a 4th grade teacher for next year.



