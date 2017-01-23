Lawmakers discuss how to improve education in Commonwealth

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Several Kentucky lawmakers discussed how to improve education in the Commonwealth on Monday.

The conversation on KET’s Kentucky Tonight centered around Senate Bill 1, which would essentially get rid of the Federal No Child Left Behind requirements and replace them with Every Student Succeeds, or ESSA, act.

State Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, said, “It repeals the Common Core, allows states to take control of their own standards again.”



The Senate passed a similar version of the same bill in the 2016 General Assembly but it did not get a hearing in the House.



