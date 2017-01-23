Bardstown students encounter protestors in D.C.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – About thirty students from Bardstown High School were caught in the middle of demonstrators on Saturday following the Women's March. They were sitting on a private bus riding to their hotel in Washington D.C.

"It was a quick experience," Cole Newton, a senior at Bardstown High School said. "It was interesting to see but, I don't really believe we were in any danger."

Newton said the incident lasted about forty seconds. The side of their bus was spray painted and a window was broken.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Teacher back in classroom after using excessive force

+ LMPD: Registered sex offender broke into school's safe

+ New LMPD task force locks up 82 suspects in 10 days

"I think these people that were involved with our bus were not representative of the millions of people who were peacefully voicing their opinions," Newton said. "Think these people were just looking to get to break some stuff."

Students from Bardstown have attended the last five presidential inaugurations.

"I think our students were exposed to some things that in this country, it's what it's about," Chris Pickett, principal of Bardstown High School said.

WATCH: Jobina Fortson’s report

Students said the ordeal didn't overshadow their experience in the nation’s capital.

"To see that transfer of power and the crux of democracy was incredible and something I'll never forget," Newton said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.