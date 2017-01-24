Letter writing campaign highlights KY refugee community - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Letter writing campaign highlights KY refugee community

The group gathered at Saint Francis of Assisi on Bardstown Road for a letter writing campaign. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The group gathered at Saint Francis of Assisi on Bardstown Road for a letter writing campaign. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Shelley Delwig (Source: WAVE 3 News) Shelley Delwig (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A crowd gathered Monday to highlight the importance of Kentucky's refugee community.

The group gathered at Saint Francis of Assisi on Bardstown Road for a letter writing campaign.

They made cards and postcards showing support to refugee resettlement in Louisville.

The cards will be hand delivered to lawmakers in Frankfort in February.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Federal judge blocks Aetna's $37 billion dollar takeover of Humana
Yum! Center looking to fill 100 open jobs
New LMPD task force locks up 82 suspects in 10 days

Shelley Delwig, with Catholic Charities, said, “We really want to make sure that people write their own personal experiences so our lawmakers can see that lots of different people have lots of different experiences.”

Catholic Charities resettles more than 1,000 clients each year to Louisville from all over the world.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly