Bardstown man accused of assaulting woman with frozen sausage

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Derek Michael Kiesler (Source: Nelson County Jail) Derek Michael Kiesler (Source: Nelson County Jail)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Bardstown man is charged with assaulting a woman with a frozen sausage.

Police said Derek Kielser, 24, struck an infant before hitting a woman in the head with a frozen sausage log.

Kiesler faces felony assault charges.

