No injuries reported after semi overturns on I-64W ramp at I-65S

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews just arrived at the scene of an accident involving an overturned semi in downtown Louisville.

A MetroSafe dispatcher said the incident happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 64 ramp at southbound Interstate 65.

No injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.