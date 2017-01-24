No injuries reported after semi overturns on I-64W ramp at I-65S - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

No injuries reported after semi overturns on I-64W ramp at I-65S

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Raycom News Network) The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews just arrived at the scene of an accident involving an overturned semi in downtown Louisville.

A MetroSafe dispatcher said the incident happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 64 ramp at southbound Interstate 65. 

No injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated.

