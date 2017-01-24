Semi overturns on I-64W ramp at I-65S; 3 other vehicles involved in crash

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving an overturned semi and three other vehicles in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning.

A MetroSafe dispatcher said the incident was reported at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 64 ramp at southbound Interstate 65. The right two lanes of the ramp were blocked.

One person suffered a minor injury, the MetroSafe dispatcher said.

