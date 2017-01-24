Emergency crews rescue 4 dogs from house fire in Portland neighborhood

The fire was reported AT 7:34 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least four dogs were rescued safely from a house fire in Portland on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews arrived at the home in the 300 block of North 19th Street at about 7:35 a.m.

Everyone living in the home was able to make it out safely, LMFD spokesman Lt. Colonel Jim Frederick said.

Frederick said at least nine dogs were living in the home, and crews rescued four of them, one of which required oxygen treatment. The fate of the other five dogs wasn't immediately known.

It took about 15 minutes for 28 firefighters to get the flames under control, Frederick said.

Arson investigators have not said what caused the fire. They are still investigating.

