Emergency crews rescue dogs from house fire in Portland neighborhood

The fire was reported at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Brelin Tilford, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least eight to 10 dogs were rescued safely from a house fire in Portland on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews arrived at the home in the 300 block of North 19th Street at about 7:35 a.m.

Everyone living in the home was able to make it out safely, LMFD spokesman Lt. Colonel Jim Frederick said.

Louisville Fire and Rescue Captain Sal Melendez confirmed eight to 10 dogs were in the home. Crews rescued all of the dogs, and all of them made it out of the home safely.

It took about 15 minutes for 28 firefighters to get the flames under control, Frederick said.

Arson investigators say the fire was caused by a space heater.

