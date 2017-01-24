January 24, 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

January 24, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Butchertown Grocery and Lola

Chef Bobby Benjamin talked about USA Today Readers' Choice Awards naming Butchertown Grocery second best new restaurant in the nation, along with upcoming brunch offerings at upstairs bar, Lola. Butchertown Grocery's upstairs bar, Lola will welcome diners for brunch starting Saturday, Feb. 11. Available from 11am until 3pm Saturday and Sunday with prices ranging from $5 to $12, the upcoming menu is another chance for diners to enjoy chef/owner Bobby Benjamins' cuisine.

Butchertown Grocery and Lola
1076 E. Washington St.  
502-742-8315
butchertowngrocery.com

The Legal Aid Society

The mission of the Legal Aid Society is to pursue justice for people in poverty. They provide free legal services to the most disadvantaged in our community. They fight on your behalf when your health, safety, and stability are unjustly threatened. Last year, Legal Aid helped 4,420 people who had nowhere else to turn.

Upcoming free clinics
Tenant's Rights Clinic  WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOUR LANDLORD'S OBLIGATIONS AND YOUR RIGHTS
Wednesday, January 24, February 1, 8, & 15, Noon
Legal Aid Society office (416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.)

Foreclosure Clinic
Tuesday, January 31, February 7 & 14, Noon
Legal Aid Society office (416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.)

Divorce Clinic
Monday, February 6, 11am
Nelson Public Library, 201 Cathedral Manor, Bardstown
February 17, 9:30am
Legal Aid Society office, 416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Expungement Clinic
Thursday, February 9, 1pm
Louisville Free Public Library, 301 York Street

Know Your Rights Clinic: Domestic Violence Hearings
Friday, February 10, Noon
Jefferson County Public Law Library, 514 W. Liberty Street, 2nd Floor
 
Small Claims Clinic
Wednesday, February 15, 1pm
Legal Aid Society office (416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.)

Debt Collection Defence Clinic  
Wednesday, February 15, 3pm
Legal Aid Society office (416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.)
(502) 584-1254
laslou.org
Unless otherwise noted, all clinics are held at the Legal Aid Society office at 416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

