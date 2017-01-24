January 24, 2017

Butchertown Grocery and Lola

Chef Bobby Benjamin talked about USA Today Readers' Choice Awards naming Butchertown Grocery second best new restaurant in the nation, along with upcoming brunch offerings at upstairs bar, Lola. Butchertown Grocery's upstairs bar, Lola will welcome diners for brunch starting Saturday, Feb. 11. Available from 11am until 3pm Saturday and Sunday with prices ranging from $5 to $12, the upcoming menu is another chance for diners to enjoy chef/owner Bobby Benjamins' cuisine.

1076 E. Washington St.

502-742-8315

butchertowngrocery.com

The Legal Aid Society

The mission of the Legal Aid Society is to pursue justice for people in poverty. They provide free legal services to the most disadvantaged in our community. They fight on your behalf when your health, safety, and stability are unjustly threatened. Last year, Legal Aid helped 4,420 people who had nowhere else to turn.

Upcoming free clinics

Tenant's Rights Clinic WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOUR LANDLORD'S OBLIGATIONS AND YOUR RIGHTS

Wednesday, January 24, February 1, 8, & 15, Noon

Legal Aid Society office (416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.)

Foreclosure Clinic

Tuesday, January 31, February 7 & 14, Noon

Legal Aid Society office (416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.)

Divorce Clinic

Monday, February 6, 11am

Nelson Public Library, 201 Cathedral Manor, Bardstown

February 17, 9:30am

Legal Aid Society office, 416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Expungement Clinic

Thursday, February 9, 1pm

Louisville Free Public Library, 301 York Street

Know Your Rights Clinic: Domestic Violence Hearings

Friday, February 10, Noon

Jefferson County Public Law Library, 514 W. Liberty Street, 2nd Floor



Small Claims Clinic

Wednesday, February 15, 1pm

Legal Aid Society office (416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.)

Debt Collection Defence Clinic

Wednesday, February 15, 3pm

Legal Aid Society office (416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.)

(502) 584-1254

laslou.org

