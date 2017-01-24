Help find missing Shepherdsville teen

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shepherdsville police are looking for leads to find a 13-year-old girl missing for the past week.

Ashlynn N. Jones has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands 5' tall, weighs 125 pounds.

She was last seen in Shepherdsville on January 17.

If you have any information about Ashlynn's location, call Shepherdsville police at 502-921-1000.

