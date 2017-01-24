Louisville native becomes Oscars' first African-American cinematography nominee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville native Bradford Young has become the first African-American ever to land an Academy Award nomination in the Outstanding Cinematographer category, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Young, 39, was nominated Tuesday for shooting the sci-fi film Arrival, starring Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner and Forrest Whitaker. Young's nominations is among eight the film received, including one for Best Picture.

Young was also cinematographer of films including Selma and A Most Violent Year and has been tapped for the same role for the yet untitled Star Wars film about Han Solo's early years, which is due in theaters in 2018.

RELATED STORIES

+ Oscars go gaga for La La Land with record-tying 14 nods

+ Full list of 89th Oscars nominees

+ La La Land among more diverse list of nominees

Young attended Louisville's The Brown School and Central High School before moving to Chicago at age 15.

This year's field of nominees is more diverse than in recent years. All of the acting nominees the last two years were white, according to The Hollywood Reporter, prompting backlash, a boycott and the hashtag #oscarssowhite. This year's acting nominees include six black actors. Viola Davis and previous Oscar winners Octavia Spencer and Denzel Washington are among them.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.