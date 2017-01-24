Dogs found abandoned, malnourished inside filthy trailer

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a woman who owns five dogs found malnourished and abandoned in a filthy Clark County mobile home.

According to court documents, the Clark County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the trailer in the 16000 block of Beechwood Drive in Charlestown Jan. 17 in reference to an animal cruelty report. The landlord of the property contacted authorities, saying several neighbors had reached out to him regarding starving dogs inside the trailer. The landlord said the trailer sat empty about two weeks after he asked the tenants to move out.

A witness at the scene said the woman who lived in the trailer, Amber Davis, is his cousin and that the dogs belong to her. According to court documents, Davis lived in the trailer with two other men, but moved out to live with a new boyfriend. The officer tried to reach Davis by cell phone, but she didn't answer.

Her cousin told police that his grandmother asked whether he had stopped by Davis' trailer to check on the dogs. He said he told her he didn't know he was supposed to. The cousin then went to the trailer and said when he opened the door, the smell of dog feces was strong.

Court documents reveal that Davis' cousin found the five dogs without food or water, and it appeared they had been abandoned. The documents say the animals' rib cages were visible and all of them were malnourished. A woman who was with Davis' cousin said she picked up one of the dogs and carried it outside for some fresh air, but when she put it on the ground, the dog fell, too weak to stand or walk.



The couple said they went home and got some dog food, returned to the trailer and placed the food inside a large dish. One of the dogs immediately vomited upon eating the food.

An officer who responded to the scene went inside the trailer and found the home in a filthy state with the floor covered in dog feces. The officer said the stench inside the home was strong and that garbage was strewn about. There also was no power inside the trailer.

Clark County Animal Control responded. The dogs were taken to the Clark County Animal Shelter for treatment. The three dogs who were in the worst condition were eventually taken by the Arrow Fund. They are now in foster care and are doing better. The other now at J.B. Ogle Animal Shelter in Jeffersonville.



Davis faces five counts of abandon/neglect of vertebrate animal.

This story will be updated.



