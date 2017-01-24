Bond increased to $500,000 for man accused of killing girlfriend's 6-year-old son

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged with killing his girlfriend's 6-year-old son remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.

Darrell Ditto Jr., 23, was arrested on Jan. 20, the day after his girlfriend's son was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital in cardiac arrest. Police said the boy suffered from blunt force trauma to the head.

Police said they believe Ditto was responsible, and charged him with assault. His charge was upgraded to murder on Monday, after the boy died.

The boy's identity has not yet been released. Police said he died Monday.

While in court Tuesday, Ditto told the judge he cannot afford an attorney. The judge said a public defender will be available for him at his next court date, Jan. 31.

He is booked at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

