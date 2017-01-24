Lost Your Weed? Area police department trolls drug dealer

A local police department found 5.5 pounds of marijuana and is asking its owner to come pick it up. (Source: Columbus (IN) Police Department)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - A local police department is having a little fun on social media Tuesday.

Columbus (IN) police posted on its Facebook and Twitter pages that it has found 5.5 pounds of marijuana.

Officers are trolling the owner of the drugs, saying the package valued at $30,000 was delivered to the wrong address on Tuesday.

In the first hour, the Facebook post had been shared more than 200 times and the tweet had been retweeted nearly 50 times.

Looking for owner of 5.5 pounds of marijuana delivered to the wrong address today. Stop by the police station to claim. Dont forget your ID pic.twitter.com/GxGckO7Px0 — Columbus IN Police (@Columbus_Police) January 24, 2017

