1 dead in Jeffersonville crash

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A single vehicle crash in Jeffersonville has killed one person.

Sgt. Todd Hollis of the Jeffersonville Police Department, said the crash was reported at 10:42 a.m. at Raintree Ridge and Charlestown Pike. Hollis said the car struck a pole.

The driver is believed to the only person in the car.

