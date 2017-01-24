UPDATE: 23 year old killed in Jeffersonville crash

One person died in a crash in Jeffersonville on Tuesday. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A single vehicle crash in Jeffersonville has killed one person.

Sgt. Todd Hollis of the Jeffersonville Police Department, said the crash was reported at 10:41 a.m. at Raintree Ridge and Charlestown Pike. It was a single vehicle accident.

The vehicle involved was traveling west on Charlestown Pike when it left the roadway and collided with a utility pole. The driver, a 23 year old man from Clarksville, was the only person in the vehicle.

The victims identity has not been released.

Jeffersonville PD is still investigating the crash.

