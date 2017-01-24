Mayor to give State of the City address from Beecher Terrace

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is set to deliver this year's State of the City address from a location that is symbolic of the city's growth and development.

The speech will be given at Baxter Community Center in the Beecher Terrace housing complex on Thursday, February 2.

>> City to use HUD grant to demolish Beecher Terrace, redevelop Russell neighborhood

The city recently announced plans to demolish the 75-year-old housing units in the Russell neighborhood and replace them with new construction. The project is being funded by a $29.5 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The State of the City address starts at noon on February 2. The public will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis.

