Patients, doctors frustrated at increasing prescription medicine delays

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There is growing concern from patients and their doctors about delays in getting essential prescription medications.

Prior authorization requires certain prescription medications go through a special approval process that can take days, or longer.

The system was designed to ensure doctors don't over prescribe medication, prescribe the wrong drug, or forget about generic options, according to insurance industry advocates. But, some say more must be done to speed up this process.

Time is precious for Phyllis Woodward, 61, a New Albany great-grandmother who has stage four lung cancer. Doctors estimate she has six months to live.

"Some days are better than others," Woodward said with tears in her eyes.

She takes a basket full of drugs to help her get the most out of her days, including narcotic pain pills.

Pain management keeps Phyllis going. But recently, her daughter, Faye Brown, said Phyllis experienced weeks of delays getting her pain medication approved because of the prior authorization system used by insurance companies.

"I mean, that should be the last thing on her mind, having to worry if she can get her meds or not," Brown said.

The prior authorization system can safeguard against problems such as abuse of narcotic pain pills.

"I can see where they are coming from," Brown said. "But people like my mom, they need their medicines now."

Doctors argue the prior authorization system is also keeping the most basic medications out of the hands of patients.

"They're waiting," said Dr. Tonda Anderson of Mt. Washington Family Medicine. "They're waiting until I have the time to fill out a form or spend 20 minutes on the phone with someone to explain to me why something is not covered. And then, on top of that, they are waiting 2-3 days for a determination, even when I've done my part."

Dr. Anderson believes the growing variations in health care coverage makes it virtually impossible to know which medications are on a plan's preferred drug list, meaning they don't require prior authorization and delays.

"It's frustrating to everybody I think," Dr. Anderson said.



Some doctors are now taking their frustrations to social media by documenting the tedious prior authorization process on Youtube.

An industry group called America's Health Insurance Plans said there are efforts ongoing to streamline the process, and that in the end, prior authorization "helps to increase care effectiveness and decreases costs" allowing "patients to benefit from better outcomes and affordability."

But Phyllis and her daughter believe waiting on medicine is the last thing she should be forced to do with the short time she has left.

"Hopefully I stay around as long as I can," Phyllis said.

