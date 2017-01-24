Initial Forecastle lineup announced - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Initial Forecastle lineup announced

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  It may only be the first of the year, but the initial lineup for Forecastle 2017 is out.

The list was announced on Twitter on Tuesday. 

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast 
Help find missing Shepherdsville teen 
Teacher back in classroom after using excessive force

More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. 

For tickets to Forecastle 2017, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly