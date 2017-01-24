UofL's 2017 football schedule released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – In about eight months, the Cards will hit the gridiron again. UofL released their football schedule on Tuesday.

Louisville will take on Purdue for the first time in 30 years, to open the season. The game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on September 2.

UofL will see its first ACC matchup on the road against North Carolina the following week.

Other games are scheduled as follows:

Sep. 16 - Clemson (home)

Sep. 23 - Kent State (home)

Sep. 20 - Murray State (home)

Oct. 5 - NC State (away)

Oct. 13 - Boston College (home)

Oct. 21 - Florida State (away)

Oct. 28 - Wake Forest (away)

Nov. 11 - Virginia (home)

Nov. 18 - Syracuse (home)

Nov. 25 - Kentucky (away)

The ACC Championship game will be played on December 2.

