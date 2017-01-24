Dippin' Dots writes open letter to White House Press Secretary

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Twitter war between the new White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Kentucky's Dippin' Dots could soon have a truce.

For years, Spicer has been mocking Dippin' Dots on Twitter. On Monday, Dippin' Dot's CEO wrote an open letter to Spicer, offering to treat the White Hose and press corps to an ice cream social.

Spicer responded to the letter Monday evening, tweeting "How about we do something great for those who served our nation and first responders?"

Dippin' Dots called it a sweet idea that's "mint" to be, and proposed hosting it Presidents Day at the White House.

