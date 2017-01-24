Pizza, beer delivery restaurant opening in New Albany

Matt McMahan is opening District 22 Pizzaria in New Albany. (Source: News and Tribune)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - What could be better than a piping hot pizza and an ice cold beer?

How about having them delivered right to our doorstep!

A New Albany business owner is doing just that, the News and Tribune reports.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 2 Highlands restaurants closing

+ Up-and-coming chefs get shot at running their business

+ Closed Germantown Craft House to reopen as new concept in January

District 22 Pizzaria is set to open in March. The restaurant will be located on East Main Street next to Big Four Burgers + Beer. Both spots are owned by Matt McMahan.

District 22 will offer carryout and delivery service, but no dining in.

McMahan expects to have online ordering and possibly a mobile app for customers.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.