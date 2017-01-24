Vine Grove PD investigating transaction using fake money

Police say the man may have been driving this vehicle. (Source: VGPD)

VINE GROVE, KY (WAVE) - The Vine Grove Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man who purchased goods with fake money.

In a Facebook post, VGPD says that around 5:30 on Jan. 18, the man drove to the Valero at KY 144 and Knox Ave. The post says the man made a purchase and presented the cashier with bills marked "for motion picture use only.".

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Pizza, beer delivery restaurant opening in New Albany

+ Dippin' Dots writes open letter to White House Press Secretary

+ Patients, doctors frustrated at increasing prescription medicine delays

VGPD has opened a criminal investigation into the transaction and want to speak with the man to get his version of the events leading up to the transaction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vine Grove Police Department at 270-877-2262 or the Radcliff Police Department at 270-351-8477.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.