Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries coming to Jeffersonville

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries is opening its first Indiana location in a strip mall in the 5400 block of Highway 62 in Jeffersonville.

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries is a 50's style diner, set to open the first week of February.

The owner says he picked Jeffersonville for the chain's first Indiana location not only because of the new Lewis and Clark Bridge, but because of the expansion of the River Ridge Commerce Center.

The owner plans to open fifty Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries restaurants in Kentucky and Southern Indiana by 20-25.

