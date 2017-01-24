Self-defense experts weigh in on 4th St Live! attack

Self-Defense experts weigh in on last year's 4th Street Live! attack. (Source: Michael Williams/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Thursday will mark one year since Kristen McMains was attacked in a parking garage next to Fourth St. Live!.

This week, she filed a lawsuit against the company, saying a lack of security led to the attack.

Self-defense experts say situations like McMains’s are rare but they’re something everyone should be prepared for.

Barry Laws has owned Openrange, a gun range in Crestwood, for the past decade.

"I've always been into the 2nd amendment,” Laws said. "There's people that think training is coming to the range, standing statically and putting holes into a target. That isn't what happens in an event."

RELATED STORIES

+ Attorney who shot alleged attacker sues owners of parking garage where incident happened

+ Woman who shot man in parking garage: 'I thought he was going to kill me'

+ Louisville attack survivor subject of NRA ad

+ Video, photos released in case of man shot during robbery attempt

When McMains was attacked in a parking garage, she had her gun.

"I pulled the trigger and every person's worst nightmare came true,” McMains said. “My gun didn't go off."

“Our training specifically trains you how to deal with that instead of learning that in the moment,” Laws said.

His business is a gun range, but it also includes classes on everything from basic gun safety and cleaning to how to avoid using a gun entirely.

Fortunately, McMains’s gun finally worked, and she escaped.

"He would've kidnapped and killed me, and I don't want to think about what would've happened in the meantime,” she said.

Corey White is an instructor at Reality Krav Maga, an Israeli military fighting style, and they also teach classes on self-defense and the use of

guns.

"We teach about what to do when you get into situations but more importantly, we teach you how to avoid situations,” White said.

He said women are by far their biggest customer base.

“We get a lot of people who just want to feel a little bit safer,” White said.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Vine Grove PD investigating transaction using fake money

+ 23 year old killed in Jeffersonville crash

+ Patients, doctors frustrated at increasing prescription medicine delays

Like Laws, he also teaches classes on situational awareness.

"Once you realize something is going on, you need to do something, not just hope it goes away,” he said.

For instance, McMains said she got a bad feeling when she was in the elevator with a man who stepped in behind her.

“That should stop right there,” White said. “Once you notice you're being followed, you should try to find a way out of that situation."

Regardless of the method, Laws and White both say self-defense practice is invaluable.

"You don't know what you don't know,” Laws said. “That's the problem."

McMains's attacker pleaded not guilty. His trial is set for July.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.