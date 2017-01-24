Report: Blood found throughout Elizabethtown group home where employee was killed

The facility is located in a residential neighborhood in Elizabethtown. (Source: Michael Williams/WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Blood was found throughout a group home in Elizabethtown where a Rescare employee was killed earlier this month, according to court documents.

Sally Berry, 66, was found stabbed to death at the home on Bryan Street on January 3.

Lindale Cunningham, 32, admitted to stabbing Berry when he was questioned, Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said.

>> Employee stabbed to death at Elizabethtown group home ID'd

Court documents obtained by The News Enterprise state bloody clothing was found in the washing machine at the home. Blood was also found on papers and coloring books in another resident's room, and DNA evidence was found along a wall and on other items in the house.

The steak knife believed to have been used in the stabbing was found in the kitchen.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Emergency crews rescue dogs from house fire in Portland neighborhood

+ Dogs found abandoned, malnourished inside filthy trailer?

+ Lost Your Weed? Area police department trolls drug dealer

The Hardin County Coroner's Office determined that Berry had been dead for several hours when she was found by a co-worker who had just arrived to start their shift around 10:30 p.m.

Cunningham was charged with terroristic threatening and criminal mischief in 2014 for an incident at the group home, but those charges were later dismissed.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.